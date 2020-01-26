Salman Khan Mourns Producer Andaza Apn’s Death Apn Vinay Sinhu

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the death of Vinay Sinha, who produced the cult comedy film “Andaz Apna Apna” in 1994, featuring Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Salman beeped on Saturday night: “I am very sorry, sad to hear the demise of Vinay ji, the producer of an unforgettable film – Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the whole family. “

– Salman Khan (@ BeingSalmanKhan) January 25, 2020

Sinha died on January 24. He also produced films such as “Chor Police” (1983), “Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi” (1985) and “Naseeb” (1997).

Rajkumar Santoshi’s film “Andaz Apna Apna” is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s best comedy films of all time. In the film office, however, the film managed only lukewarm warm shop.

According to reports, Sinha was thinking about doing something on the lines of his cult film, although it is not exactly a sequel or remake. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were reportedly addressed for this film.

Early in the day, Aamir Khan also tweeted to express his condolences.

