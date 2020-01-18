Salman Khan loses composure after Paras Chhabra of Bigg Boss 13 made his voice heard

“Bigg Boss 13” host Salman Khan lost his temper to competitor Paras Chhabra for raising his voice to the Bollywood superstar.

In the episode “Weekend Ka Vaar” on Saturday, Salman questions Paras about his relationship with the candidate Mahira Sharma.

The star of “Dabangg” says that it is more like a simple friendship. He goes on to say that Paras’ girlfriend, Aakansha Puri, had a few questions about her and Mahira’s equation on the show.

In the promo, Salman can be seen talking to Paras: “Paras and Mahira, everything you do doesn’t look like friendship. It looks more like friendship …”

Salman is seen asking Paras about a game that leaves him agitated and in the heat of the moment, Paras ends up disrespecting Salman and also says that he listens to the others and makes a point, leaving Salman very upset.

Then Paras is seen saying to Salman, “Please tell the creators not to do this … Where does the name Akanksha come from …”

Salman then told Paras, “She (Akanksha) called me to find out what’s going on … You keep your voice low.”

The actor concluded by telling Paras that staying right inside the “Bigg Boss” house for 100 odd days and becoming famous doesn’t make you a star.

