The current season of the controversial Bigg Boss television show, Bigg Boss 13, is reportedly closing on February 15. There have been rumors that the creators are interested in extending the season for another two weeks, but new reports suggest that the final will take place in mid-February.

“It is not confirmed whether the performance will be extended by two weeks. From now on, the finals will take place on February 15, ”IANS said.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan hosted the show until the end of February 15?

However, there is no official confirmation of these messages from the Colors channel that broadcasts the show or the creators of the show.

Bigg Boss’s 13th season has been extended by five weeks. It originally ended in January. Salman reportedly refused to host the extended season, but eventually gave up.

Unconfirmed reports stated the idea of ​​extending the show for another two weeks that Salman would not be able to shoot from new episodes.

