Salman Khan FINALLY opens up on why he continues to release new actors

Superstar Salman Khan wants more and more Bollywood movies to be filmed in his home state, Madhya Pradesh.

Some parts of his recent movie “Dabangg 3” were filmed in the “beautiful” state, the “home” of the superstar when he was born in Indore.

In explaining how Bollywood helps in the tourism of a place, he told reporters here: “Around 300 to 350 people come as a crew (to film a movie). We also need junior artists, rations and hotel services. Not only about 300 people come … gasoline, kerosene and everything is from that particular place.

“We spend a lot on travel. Even if a movie doesn’t work well at the box office, there are digital and satellite media where you can watch the movies. We mark that place. This is how your tourism increases. Every time you watch a movie on television or digital, you see it was filmed in Indore or Bhopal. So when fans see it, they visit that place, ”he added.

“Indore and Bhopal are very pretty. If the movies are not filmed here, what is the point? “, I ask.

In addition to filming in Madhya Pradesh, Salman will return to the state to organize the 21st edition of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards.

“When I was told that IIFA will go to Indore, I thought it was going to be held in a covered stadium! It is surprising that we go to Indore. Not only me, half of the film industry is going to be there, ”said Salman.

He hopes the Bollywood event will help boost state tourism.

The superstar, who has released star children like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty and Pranutan in Bollywood, would not mind picking up talent from Madhya Pradesh.

“I keep supporting and throwing newcomers. I was launched in the industry by Sooraj Barjatya. Wherever I see someone it is worth it, I use it in my movie, ”said the actor.

Prime Minister Kamal Nath is all for that. He also hopes that one day a film institute will be built in the state.

“Many cameramen and cameramen from Madhya Pradesh work in Mumbai. We would like to give training not only for acting but also for technical things. We’re thinking about that, ”said Nath.

