“Salman Khan does 16 to 18 repetitions, even when it’s not needed,” says Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan, who is taking things slow for health reasons, does not make any real compromises when it comes to films. The actor, who is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss season 13, is also shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

While BB13 will soon be over, Salman wants to make sure Radhe is done right and exactly how he wants it to. The film in which Prabhu Deva put on the director’s hat has shared his experience of working with the superstar after her last flick of Dabangg 3.

Prabhu told timeosindia.com that Salman does sixteen to eighteen repetitions for no reason because he is extremely precise about his recordings and doesn’t want to make the directors dissatisfied. He added that directors and choreographers should refrain from getting Salman to do things and instead let him do what he does best.

Radhe marks Salman’s return with director Prabhu after the 2009 film Wanted, in which he played an undercover cop, and the recently released “Dabangg 3”, in which he wrote his popular avatar by Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Radhe will also appear on the Eid 2020 screens with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.