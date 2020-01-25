Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are no longer friends with Bigg Boss 13. After they were in the spotlight of their cute connection at the Bigg Boss, things between the two sinking noses of Salman Khan’s host asked the actor to be careful.

#SidNo fans blame superstar for a crack.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan blames Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaza Gill for Angry Fans

Their relationship was one of the most spoken topics in and outside the house. In fact, it was last month when actress Jasmin Bhasin said they were “jealous” of Shehnaz Gill because of her “cute bond” with Sidharth Sukla.

However, in the last few episodes, #SidNaz has been hit by a thick patch as fans call it. Sidharth recently told Shehnaz that if she cannot be loyal to her parents, she can never be loyal to anyone else. In fact, in another episode, Shehnaz said #SidNaz “kharab ho gaya hai”.

According to a bollywoodlife.com survey, fans feel that the conflict between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill is due to Salman Khan.

In the episode Weekend Ka Vaar Salman told Sidharth that Shehnaz is in love with him and adds, “It’s bad.” Salman also asked Sidharth to handle things carefully. In the next episode he killed Shehnaza for her behavior towards Sidharth.

According to a survey, 64 percent believe that Salman caused problems between #SidNaaz, and 22 percent think that problems arose because of Shehnaz Gill’s stance. Another 5 percent feel this is due to Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh and emotional exhaustion, and 4 percent feel that Sidharth himself is the cause of the conflict between him and Shehnaz.

