Salman Khan behaves with a fan in Goa, NSUI urges Goa CM to ban Superstar in state

Bollywood actor Salman Khan made a fuss on Tuesday after the video was captured by a mobile phone from the hands of a staffer at Goa airport, who tried to click on a selfie when the actor became viral.

The Student Wing of Congress, the National Student Union of India (NSUI), urged Prime Minister Goa Pramod Sawant to ban Khan from going to Goa unless he publicly apologized.

Goa BJP Secretary-General and former MP Narendra Sawaikar also killed Khan for his “regrettable” behavior and demands unconditional justification.

The incident occurred when Khan, who is in Goa to shoot the upcoming film, landed on Tuesday morning at Goa International Airport in Dabolim.

The video could have seen a representative of the India Airport Authority (AAI) walking in front of Khan near the departure gate and taking pictures with the actor in the background. After a few seconds, the exasperated actor was seen grabbing the phone and walking toward the waiting car.

The NSUI asked the actor for apology. “I ask your kind authority to take this matter seriously and demand justification from the actor on the public platform, because it was a shame on the public, otherwise it should not be allowed to visit such violent actors with bad results. Goa in the future, ”said Goa NSUI Chairman Ahraz Mulla in a letter to Prime Minister Sawant.

A Goa BJP member also condemned the incident. “People and your fans will become celebrities and take selfies in public places. Your attitude and behavior are very regrettable. You must apply for an unconditional public justification for @ BeingSalmanKhan, ”Sawaikar tweeted.

The incident was also confirmed by a senior official at Goa Airport, stating that airport staff were warned against taking selfies with VIP guests

