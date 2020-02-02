Salman Khan attacks Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz for THESE shocking reasons

Bigg Boss 13 was unquestionably one of the most tedha seasons of the reality show presented by Salman Khan so far. While the public believes they have seen all kinds of drama possible on this show, they will definitely be surprised. The spoiler of today’s Ka Vaar weekend episode shows Salman Khan lashing out at Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, and the reasons are shocking!

While the rumor factory has been producing news about Asim Riaz who already has a GF outside BB’s house, there seems to be a lot of truth in those rumors. While Asim claims to have fallen in love with former contestant Himanshi Khurana, Salman Khan revealed during today’s episode that Asim has a GF outside and hasn’t even broken up with her yet!

Asim looks surprised and expects another surprise when Salman Khan says that Asim looks like a fool for chasing a girl (Himanshi) who isn’t even interested in him!

The superstar then lost her temper in Himanshi Khurana, who was heard yesterday talking about her interaction with Arhaan Khan outside BB’s house. While Himanshi was talking to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh, she revealed that she had met Rashami’s boyfriend and former BB 13 contestant Ahaan Khan outside the house and he had collapsed in front of her.

Himanshi also revealed that Arhaan is very upset with Rashami for approaching Sidharth despite all the fights that happened between the two previously. Watch the clip below:

Well, Ka Vaar’s weekend episode certainly seems interesting. Let us know what you think about Salman’s revelations in the episode in our comments section below.

