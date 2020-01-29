Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan appeared during the launch of the police calendar in Mumbai.

The calendar was launched with Prime Minister Maharashtra Uddhava Thackeray, veteran actor Dharmendra, police commissioner Sanjay Barve, and photographer Pravin Talan at a large Umang event in which many Bollywood celebrities attended.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh introduced the “Dabangg” calendar, which was launched in Umang 2020

A copy of the calendar was presented to Shah Rukh and Salman at the event, who presented it with pride and love to the city police.

He said in color: “The Mumbai police love Mumbai, understand and care for it and draw its strength from the incredible spirit of this city. Securing and managing this maximum city is a huge task. This calendar captures the colorful moods of Bombers, along with men and women from the Bombay Police who serve and secure them. ‘ “

The 2020 calendar mentions new additions to municipal police forces, including Belgian Malinois dogs and dog sleds. The ceremonial uniform for the Deployed Police Unit was designed by the famous designer Manish Malhotra.

On the work queue, Salman will be closest to seeing in Radh: Your most desirable Bhai. As for Shah Rukh, he has yet to announce his next project.

