Sales of electric cars tripled in the past year. We can do the following to keep them growing

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

A total of 6,718 electric vehicles were sold in Australia in 2019. That’s three times as much as in 2018, but it’s still a little beer. During the same period, more than one million fossil fuel light vehicles (including SUVs and utes) were sold.

Sales figures were released following the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that gasoline or diesel vehicle sales in the UK will be banned until 2035 electric – in 2016, the New Zealand conservative introduced a comprehensive program to help drivers get out of fossil fuels to encourage.

If Australia wants to go in the same direction, we can learn from what others have done.

Why should we drive electric? And why not us?

The main argument for electric vehicles is often the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But even if you leave them aside, there are many reasons to move away from oil as a source of energy for transport, including energy security, better health outcomes, and lower petrol import spending.

However, Australians have been slow to adopt electric cars. Our previous research has shown that the two most important reasons are the fear of not being able to find a fast charger over long distances (“range anxiety”) and the higher purchase price for electric cars.

Clear obstacles

Range anxiety should decrease. Fast chargers begin to be installed on main routes, and batteries with higher capacity increase the range of the vehicle. In any case, the average distance traveled by the Australians is only 34.5 km per day.

The prices for electric vehicles are also declining. Bloomberg predicted that larger electric cars and fossil fuel cars in Europe will have roughly the same cost by 2022.

In general, even if the upfront costs for electric vehicles are higher, the running costs are much lower. An average Australian car travels 12,600 kilometers per year and uses 1,360.8 liters of fuel at a price of around AUD 2,000 (assuming the fuel costs $ 1.50 per liter). For a typical electric car, the same amount of travel costs would be $ 250 if charging with off-peak electricity (assuming it costs 11 cents per kilowatt hour), or $ 567 if charging with more expensive electricity (at 25 cents each kilowatt hour).

Lessons from New Zealand

In 2016, the conservative New Zealand Transport Minister Simon Bridges introduced a number of measures to promote electricity, especially for passenger cars. Since then, sales of electric vehicles have doubled every 12 months.

In 2019, 6545 light electric vehicles were brought to New Zealand and approved for the first time. This is not far from the Australian balance sheet, but with a population of 5 million compared to 25 million in Australia.

So what did the Conservatives do to encourage drivers to drive electric cars? They took advice from experts and introduced a multifaceted group of measures.

These included: road toll exemption of approximately $ 600 per year; public procurement programs; Installation of a public charging network; Investment in a five-year advertising campaign with television advertising, online information and “Ride and Drive” events. They also established a leadership group for businesses and government agencies, as well as a funding program to encourage organizations to use electricity.

In New Zealand they thought of almost everything and even made sure there was a way to recycle old batteries.

Perhaps the most important factor was that the government made it possible to import high-quality used electric cars from Japan. In 2019, they accounted for more than half of sales of electric vehicles (4155 compared to 2,390 new vehicles).

This measure enables drivers with a lower budget to buy electric vehicles. Our unpublished study shows that electric vehicles are particularly popular with multicar families who use their electric vehicles as often as possible because they are so much cheaper than gasoline or diesel. When these satisfied customers tell their friends and family members how much better it is to drive an electric vehicle, it is an important feedback loop that people can use to overcome their fear of change.

Perhaps it is time for Australia to take a leaf out of the kiwi book and get to work with some sensible guidelines and laws to speed up the transition to electric cars.

The British government will have to get out of gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars in four ways by 2035

Provided by

The conversation

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

Sales of electric cars tripled in the past year. We can do that to keep them growing (2020, February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-electric-car-sales-tripled-year.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.