Salary and skills in the Middle East in 2020

A new report by recruiting consultant Michael Page exposed current trends in recruiting and compensation in the Middle East region. The 2020 Middle East Wages and Skills Guide has revealed how the best candidates in this region are seeking double-digit salary increases to move jobs in 2020. There is a high demand for talented and experienced professionals, in particular Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 projects. initiative. The demand is particularly high for real estate and construction professionals in the Kingdom.

Speaking about the United Arab Emirates, the senior general manager, Page Group Middle East & Africa, explained in the report how certain sectors of the country such as retail, consumer goods and luxury had also “picked up after three years of activity slowdown, probably in preparation for Expo 2020. “

Another notable trend is the increasing demand for national candidates in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the public and private sectors, including multinationals.

Recruitment activity is stable for positions in finance, procurement and the supply chain, and there is also some demand for legal experts and advice due to regional challenges. The demand for new employees in the information technology sector, in particular data and digital experts, has increased sharply in the past year, as did the hiring trends in 2017 and 2018, because companies are now actively turning to digital platforms as new sources of revenue.

The salary guide includes salary references for 400 positions in 15 disciplines, including banking and financial services, finance and accounting, digital technology, consulting, strategy and change, engineering and manufacturing, real estate and construction, oil and gas, healthcare and life sciences, human resources, legal, supply and supply chain, retail, sales and marketing (B2B & B2C), secretarial and support . The information comes from Michael Page’s proprietary database which records details of job vacancies and internships. The full report can be downloaded from the Michael Page website.

.