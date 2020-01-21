Today Super Smash Bros. is the 21st year for the Nintendo 64 in Japan. So much has changed since then, but the only constant is Masahiro Sakurai, the creator and director of the series. He worked on Smash Bros. from the beginning when there weren’t even Nintendo’s stars. What does he have to say on this auspicious day? Let’s check his twitter:

According to GameXplain, he notices that 21 years have passed, but since almost everything has been re-created in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he doesn’t really feel nostalgic. It is also not a major milestone. Sakurai is remarkably reserved in his remarks for such a life-changing game. On the other hand, the man has been working on the series since the 1990s, almost half his life. Perhaps it is good to be a little distant.

Still, the Super Smash Bros. series is an incredible feat, and the latest game isn’t even finished. Maybe on the 25th anniversary of Sakurai we will get a few more wistful words. On the other hand, the present (and future) of the series, as much as I would love to be nostalgic about the past, is pretty bright. It’s all thanks to the efforts of the teams working on these fantastic games.

Were you there when the series started? Do you like to remember the original? Do not hesitate to share your own memories of Super Smash Bros. – the original game or the series as a whole.

