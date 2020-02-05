Sakurai admits that Smash has too many fire emblems and sword wheels

Since Byleth was revealed as the last character of the first Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass, a popular sentiment has arisen in the community that the game has too much Fire Emblem representation and too many sword-brothers. This sentiment is of course debatable, but adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Smash maker Masahiro Sakurai seems to agree to some extent with the sentiment.

Are there really too many fire emblems and swords in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

BlackKite, a translator who regularly collaborates with the Japanese Nintendo and RPG site, has translated some choice segments from Sakurai from a recent issue of Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu. It is unclear and probably even very unlikely that these quotes should be arranged in exactly the same way; they are rather only highlights. So keep in mind that an important context is missing in the following translation of the words of Masahiro Sakurai:

“The new hunters were not determined by my own favorites; they are brought by Nintendo.”

“This time I bring the experience to play as the lead player of a game that you can play right now, so I tried to work on a title where the original game was still under development.”

“I understand it too. There are too many FE characters. And there are too many sword users. “

“But that’s how it was decided, so I’ll just continue as it is. There are other things that I should think about more. “

“Because there are so many sword users, I apply tactics that are exclusive to every fighter.”

“The 3 Hero Relics owned by the 3 house leaders are included in relocation entrances.”

So again, context is probably missing. But the version of the events depicted here seems that Sakurai was just trying to do the best work he could do with the situation in which he was presented when it came to Byleth, Fire Emblem and having another sword. wielder in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Updating: BlackKite has now provided a full translation of the Sakurai column. It actually supports all of the ideas outlined above, while providing some extra context for how Byleth was added to the game.

