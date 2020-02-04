Sajjad Lone, Mehbooba’s assistant Waheed Parra released from detention in Kashmir after 6 months

After the release of Lone and Parra, 13 political leaders are now detained in the MLA hostel here, which has been temporarily turned into a daughter prison.



updated:February 5, 2020, 3:36 PM IST

File photo of People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone.

Srinagar: Senior politician and People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra, close assistant to detained former Prime Minister Mehbooba Mufti, were released here on Wednesday from preventive detention.

After the release of Lone and Parra, 13 political leaders are now detained in the MLA hostel here, which has been temporarily turned into a daughter prison.

Lone and Parra ran free after being in preventive detention for more than 180 days.

The Jammu and Kashmir governments had released two leaders on Tuesday – former Wachi PDP MLA in South Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade manager Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries, Kashmir.

Since Sunday, a total of eight leaders have been released from preventive detention.

These leaders were part of the preventive detention of regular politicians, activists, and trade leaders that were implemented after August 5 last year, when the Center revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into union areas – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir .

Among the prominent leaders who are still in custody are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

While Farooq Abdullah has been detained in his Gupkar home, his son and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah have been detained in Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, initially housed in Chesmashahi huts, has been relocated to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.

Elder Abdullah was beaten on September 17 with the strict law on public security, which was further extended on December 16 for a period of three months.

