Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir: a story of their relationship

Since movies and TV shows are consumed by the public, there are always a few favorites. These favorites can range from favorite actors, actresses, villains to favorite screen pairs. And more often than not, fans start looking for the couple on the screen to somehow get romantically involved in real life. Now, as much as we hate or dislike admitting it, we all Bollywood buffs at one point wanted Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood Kajol to be the ‘it’ couple because they starred in various movies together to success. However, the two are nothing more than very good friends. Likewise, the Pakistani public also has a favorite and it is none other than Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

The first rumors of their romance began as the successful TV series Yakeen Ka Safar was broadcast on the screens. Fans loved Sajal and Ahad like Zubia and Asfandyar, and secretly hoped they would also become a real couple. Meanwhile, the two have also been spotted together at several celebrity weddings. But hey, it does not matter! All the stars meet at such events. But it wasn’t until a few weeks later that Sajal and Ahad went up the ramp together for a fashion show and that’s when the fans went too far, hoping the two were a real couple. Social media erupted with photos of the two as the audience couldn’t stop spurting on the way they looked at each other on the ramp. And that’s probably where it all started.

During interviews or other TV appearances, fans as well as interviewers asked them if they were dating the other. Sajal and Ahad, however, decided to remain silent on the subject and only said that they were really good friends and respected each other very much. After Yakeen ka Safar, Sajal and Ahad also won the trophy for the best couple on screen at the 2018 prices, which made fans even more suspicious. Sajal Aly’s sister Saboor Aly even shared a heartfelt post on Instagram congratulating the two on their victory, but also didn’t confirm their relationship. She wrote, “It’s just not an adorable photo for me; it’s a reminder to me of how two people can achieve greatness together. From the moment Sajal started working with Ahad in their first project, I knew that these two would create great chemistry on the screen because Ahad was as hardworking as my sister and these awards are proof. “

Shortly thereafter, news of their second television series also began to circulate. Sajal and Ahad starred in another hit show called Aangan, which was loved by fans around the world. But even while the show was on air, neither Sajal nor Ahad confirmed that a romance was brewing. Needless to say, fans were still hoping for some sort of confirmation by tracking them down on social media and creating fan arts with the two. You know how it goes. In 2018, Ahad also made his debut at Coke Studio. He sang a remixed version of Koko Korina, which was not well received by the public. Social media users quickly criticized him for the song, and then Sajal rushed to defend it. Aww! Isn’t it so sweet now?

Later, they shot a bridal cover with one of the Pakistani magazines that once again wowed fans. Sajal was also spotted spending time in Canada with Ahad’s family after the news of Ahad in a play by Shakespeare in Toronto appeared online. So don’t tell us that there was no family connection there! In June 2019, during Eid, Sajal and Ahad finally released their public relationship and announced to the world that they had just got engaged. Woot woot! The two went to Instagram to share the news and wrote, “This is new beginnings. Today, we are pleased to announce that with the blessings of our families, we are officially committed. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Ahad & Sajal. “Isn’t that the cutest?

They are now appearing in another television show together called Yeh Dil Mera and fans seem to be enjoying it more than ever, as the two are now officially engaged. The two can’t seem to stop loving each other either. Sajal is not one to hesitate to share extracts from his life with the Mirs. In addition to publishing photos with Ahad, she also shares them with her brother, her future brother-in-law, Adnan Raza Mir. Sajal also shares photos with Ahad’s mother. Sharing a photo with Ahad’s mother a few days ago, Sajal wrote, “Real happiness is finding a mother-in-law who looks at you like my mom looks at me.” soft!

Sajal and Ahad were recently spotted together at the wedding of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. Yesterday, while Sajal was celebrating his birthday, Ahad even went on Instagram to share an adorable photo of the two of them. He wrote, “Happy birthday Sajal. You are my favorite today, tomorrow and forever. “The two still have a few projects lined up for the future, which means that we will have the chance to see them appear again after Yeh Dil Mera. However, we would now also like to see them finally get married and take the plunge wedding.

.