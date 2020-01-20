Saira Khan asks Harry and Meghan to confirm why they leave the UK

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been asked to confirm whether or not they abandon their royal duties of high rank due to racism or because they no longer want to do the job.

Saira Khan expressed her thoughts on the talk, after Harry and Meghan announced that they were also abandoning their RHS titles and will no longer receive public funds for their appearances.

His passionate speech demanded that the couple, who ‘divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America’, make it clear whether they will leave because of the racism Meghan has been subjected to or because they no longer wanted to do the job. .

“I’m from that generation that sometimes you have to give something a good chance,” Saira said in Loose Women. “Whatever people say, the royal family is a safe institution and sometimes I had high hopes for Meghan.”

She continued: “I don’t think two years … sometimes you can change the opinion of the world from the inside, but you have to give it a try, you have to see how things work.”

‘I feel disappointed.

“I was born in this country, I have lived in the 70s, I have lived in the 80s, I have lived in the 90s, in Britain, we are in a much better place, more than the rest of the world, when it comes to racial relations.

‘You can’t just shake these things from the race and just leave.

‘For me, Harry and Meghan, you go out and say it’s because of the racism we’re leaving, or you go out and say we didn’t want to do the job. But don’t leave people divided in this country because I don’t think it’s because of racism. “

She added: “There are racist elements in every community in Britain, it’s not just white on black.”

On the show, singer Beverly Knight joined the panel and admitted as a country “we are angry and divided” at this time.

“I think we have to be able to speak openly and honestly about all aspects of intolerance, be it racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, sexism … and we have to take the pain away and be able to sit down and analyze honestly, criticize and then move forward, otherwise we are doomed to always be going back and forth, ‘said Beverly, echoing Saira’s comments.

Beverly said: “What he seems to have seen is the moment he landed, which has just been hit with abuse.”

It is not the first time that Saira has shared her passionate thoughts about the decision of Harry and Meghan, last week calling her use of private planes, instead of any racism.

Loose Women returns at 12.30 pm on ITV.





