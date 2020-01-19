Sainsbury's has fun at Ivy Park after fans compare the staff uniform with the Beyonce collection

Sainsbury’s scoffed at Beyoncè’s latest Ivy Park collection after fans compared sportswear with supermarket staff uniforms.

The singer’s newest collection is a collaboration with Adidas and features several items that come in the same brown and orange palette as Sainsbury staff uniforms.

Products included in the sportswear collection include sports bras, tennis skirts, cycling shorts and tracksuit tops.

“I really can’t stop seeing the vibe of Sainsbury’s esque in the last release of Beyoncè and I hate anyone who has brought to light the comparison,” one person tweeted.

Another joked: “I’m not sure how the Sainsbury workers will feel about their new uniforms …”

1/27 Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, February 2016

In 2016, Beyoncé made a special appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside the protagonist Coldplay and fellow guests Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson. Beyoncé wore an outfit that paid tribute to the ensemble that Michael Jackson wore during his performance at the 1993 Super Bowl halftime, while his backup dancers wore garments inspired by the Black Panther organization.

fake images

2/27 Met Gala, May 2015

The star opted for a pure and ornate dress created by the French fashion house Givenchy for the Met Gala 2015, whose theme was ‘China: through the mirror’. Beyoncé wore her hair in a high and combed ponytail to put more emphasis on the exquisite design.

fake images

03/27 Coachella, April 2018

In April 2018, Beyoncé made history when she headed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The singer wore a series of outfits during the performance, one of the most memorable was a yellow sweatshirt with high-waisted denim shorts and silver knee-high boots. During his second performance as headliner, Beyoncé wore the same outfit in pink, instead of yellow.

Getty Images for Coachella

4/27 Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Haltime Show, February 2013

Three years before appearing as a special guest during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Beyoncé performed her own show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. the Lemonade The singer wore a black suit trimmed by New York-based fashion designer Rubin Singer, complemented by matching gloves and fishnet stockings.

fake images

5/27 43rd Grammy Awards, February 2001

In 2001, Destiny’s Child, which consisted of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, won their first Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for a duo or group with vocals. The trio wore matching green suits for the event, each with slightly different designs while posing with their prizes.

fake images

06/27 59th Grammy Awards, February 2017

Beyoncé was the epitome of divinity in the 59th Grammy Awards, wearing a Peter Dundas dress tailored for her performance of ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’. The singer was pregnant at the time with twins Sir and Rumi.

Getty Images for NARAS

7/27 Premiere of The Lion King Hollywood, July 2019

In July 2019, Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy attended the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s live-action remake. The Lion King, in which the singer plays the lion Nala. The couple wore matching Alexander McQueen sets, dazzling the red carpet with its bold and embellished appearance.

fake images

8/27 Met Gala, May 2016

Beyoncé organized a futuristic show at the 2016 Met Gala, with a Givenchy dress adorned with latex for the theme ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an era of technology’.

fake images

9/27 BET Awards, June 2006

Beyoncé wore a silver mini skirt and a combined top for her performance of ‘Déjà Vu’ alongside Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards. The star’s appearance included the additional sheen of a silver decoration on her leg.

fake images

10/27 Premiere of The Lion King London, July 2019

The singer looked every inch at the head of a lion pride at the London premiere of The Lion King, where he met the Duchess of Sussex for the first time. Beyoncé wore a yellow dress for the occasion, created by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

11/27 27 60th Grammy Awards, January 2018

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé formed an elegant trio at the 60 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé wore an impressive black velvet outfit by Nicolas Jebran, in contrast to her daughter who opted for a white dress.

Getty Images for NARAS

12/27 59 Grammy Awards, February 2017

Beyoncé made a victorious pose at the 59th Grammy Awards with his compliments to the Best Contemporary Urban Album and Best Music Video, with a striking red sequin dress designed by Peter Dundas.

fake images

13/27 MTV VMAs, August 2016

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were dressed as ice royalty at the MTV VMA 2016, the singer in a feathered couture dress Francesca Scognamiglio and her daughter in a frilly couture dress designed by Mischka Aoki for children.

Getty Images for MTV

14/27 46th Grammy Awards, February 2004

In 2004, Beyoncé joined the late Prince on stage at the Grammy Awards to perform a powerful performance of ‘Purple Rain’, before moving on to ‘Baby I’m A Star’. Beyoncé stood out on stage with a fuchsia mini dress, next to Prince in a characteristic purple tone.

fake images

15/27 CFDA Fashion Awards, June 2016

In 2016, Beyoncé took the stage at the CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award with a Givenchy suit with crystal stripes and a black wide-brimmed hat. “Thank you all for this incredible honor,” the artist said in her speech.

fake images

16/27 TIDAL X: 1010 amplified by HTC, October 2015

Beyoncé opted for a glamorous look for the TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2015, in a brown dress with a feather wrap.

17/27 Met Gala, May 2014

The singer was surprised on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2014 with a black couture dress by Givenchy, dressing for the theme ‘Charles James: beyond fashion’. Beyoncé completed her gothic appearance with black spider earrings and a dark plum lipstick.

fake images

18/27 56 Grammy Awards, January 2014

The white lace dress by Michael Costello that Beyoncé wore for the 2014 Grammy Awards could have been suitable for a wedding. The designer said Fashion who ‘started crying’ the first time he saw the singer in the design.

fake images

19/27 MTV VMAs, August 2011

Beyoncé made the surprising revelation on the MTV VMA of 2011 that she was waiting for her first child with her husband Jay-Z while performing ‘Love On Top’. At the end of her performance, the singer opened her purple sequin jacket Dolce and Gabbana to show her growing baby bump to the world.

fake images

20/27 MTV VMAs, August 2014

Three years after revealing her pregnancy on the MTV VMA, Beyoncé received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which was awarded by her husband Jay-Z and her little daughter Blue Ivy. The singer seemed excited while on stage with a Tom Ford leotard adorned with jewelry.

fake images

21/27 Rock in Rio Festival, September 2013

Beyoncé performed an energetic performance at the 2013 Rock in Rio Festival with an ornate white suit, which she complemented with golden boots.

fake images

22/27 Filming of the announcement of ‘Pepsi Gladiators’, September 2003

In 2003, Beyoncé starred in a Pepsi ad alongside other music stars Britney Spears and Pink. The trio teamed up to sing a version of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ in the campaign while dressed as gladiators.

fake images

23/27 Glastonbury Festival, June 2011

In 2011, a pregnant Beyoncé secretly made a place at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, dressed in a dazzling golden attire from the Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2010 collection.

fake images

24/27 Billboard Music Awards, May 2011

While in the early stages of her first pregnancy, Beyoncé performed at the Billboard Music Awards in a metallic bondage suit, with a powerful performance of ‘Run the World (Girls)’.

25/27 Performance at Madison Square Garden, June 2009

Beyoncé looked every inch like a superhero in this gold-adorned costume, which he wore during a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2009.

fake images

26/27 79th Academy Awards, February 2007

In 2007, Dream Girls, a film in which Beyoncé starred alongside Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Foxx, received eight Academy Award nominations. Beyoncé performed three songs from the film with her co-stars, including the hit ballad ‘Listen’. The star wore an elegant red dress while on the Oscar stage at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood.

fake images

27/27 56 Grammy Awards, January 2014

Beyoncé opted for a wet look while performing ‘Drunk In Love’ with her husband Jay-Z at the 2014 Grammy Awards. The singer wore a Carle Nichole suit, Stuart Weitzman’s heels and Jennifer Fisher’s earrings for the performance.

fake images

The new Ivy Park x Adidas collection is launched online today, and to commemorate the occasion, Sainsbury’s tweeted a photograph of one of its staff members with the brown zip-up hoodie that is part of his uniform.

“Repping since 1869,” the tweet said in reference to the date the UK supermarket was launched.

To clarify the reference to Ivy Park, Sainsbury’s wrote “SainsBey” in the corner of the photograph.

The tweet has tickled the Internet, getting thousands of likes and retweets.

“This new collaboration of Beyonce x Sainsbury looks wavy,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Lol, did Sainsbury just come for Beyoncé?”

The Independent has contacted Ivy Park for comment.

