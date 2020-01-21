Sailor catches daughter at school after 10 months apart

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 6:12 PM EST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 6:12 PM EST

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO / WAW) – During his 20 years of service in the United States Navy, Chief Petty Officer Andrew Yoakum has made numerous deployments. But the most recent was particularly difficult for his family in the country.

Yoakum was deployed to the Middle East on April 1, 2019.

“The deployment was supposed to be his last before he retired and was due to return on October 1, 2019,” said his wife, Ashton. “However, the tension with Iran and certain incidents prevented these sailors from returning as planned.”

Ashton said that she had suffered physical, mental and emotional stress in the past year, but that her children had suffered particularly badly.

“They didn’t understand why their daddy couldn’t be home for the holidays or why they couldn’t pick up the phone and call him,” she said. “Having said that, we kept our heads up, prayed and pushed.”

So when the Yoakums learned that Andrew was going home, Ashton wanted it to be special for his children. With the help of Sullivan Elementary School, Andrew was able to surprise their daughter Brooklyn outside of his freshman class.

When Andrew arrived on Tuesday, he was nervous to see his little girl.

“I’m very nervous. I’m more nervous to meet my daughter than my wife,” he said with a laugh. “I’m going to catch him. This is what I am going to do. I just hope she is happy because I am delighted to see her. “

Day fell on the 101st school day. The Sullivan Elementary was celebrated by inviting students to dress up as Dalmatians. When the students started lining up in the hallway, Brooklyn thought it was part of the celebration. But when she went to join her classmates, her father was there to greet her.

“Dad !!” she exclaimed before running into his arms.

Once she saw her father, Brooklyn had no way of ending the day at school. She gathered her things and left with her parents to help surprise her brother Benjamin at daycare.

