Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office 11 Morning Trends: It’s the magic of Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan. This film focused on a goal that was unimaginable a few days ago. After a total run of 10 days in the box office Tanhaji exceeded the 165-crore mark.

It’s not just a cruise towards 200-crore but also aims at a higher goal. Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, until his second weekend, earned 167,45 crores. But real magic begins from here. Everyone waited for it to look good on weekdays of the second week.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office 11. Start Day: Sailing Towards an Unimaginable Victory!

The initial estimates for Monday 2 are here and are paired because they are as surprising as the collections. According to the first trends, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has ranged from 8-10 crores 11th day at the box office.

It could take its total sum all around 175-177 crores. This week he will face tough competition from 2 films – Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Panga Kangana Ranaut. It would be interesting to see how they do after splitting screens.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn thanked the three military chiefs of the nation – the army, the navy and the air force – for watching his latest film, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior.

“It is an honor to spend the evening with three chiefs.” Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji, ”Ajay tweeted.

The screening was held in Delhi on Sunday evening. Also present was Harinder Sikka, the author of “Calling Sehmat”, on which “Raazi” was based.

Ajay’s tweet appeared following Sikka’s post on Twitter, which read: “# Kanhaji is making history. The three chiefs of military chiefs, navy chief, army chief, chief of air force are watching @ajaydevgn, a spectacular @ magical movie @itsKajolD about an Indian national hero in Delhi. Don’t miss friends. It’s from this world. “

