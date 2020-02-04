Saif Ali Khan’s movie is just Monday

By
Paul Tualau
-
0
26
Box Office - Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman is fair on Monday

It was a fair Monday for Jawaani Jaaneman as 1.90 million * I enter. The movie is hanging there after Friday’s collections of Rs 3.24 million and although a larger number would only have further improved his fortune, the fact that there has not been a significant fall is also decent enough.

Box office Jawaani Jaaneman Day 4: Saif Ali Khan’s movie is just Monday

The protagonist of Saif Ali Khan has collected Rs 14.73 million * so far and it would be about 20 million rupees before the end of the first week. Now, if it were the weekend collections for the urban comedy drama, I would have indicated a much greater total life ahead. For now, however, Jawaani Jaaneman may well be pointing to a Rs 30 million for life and that would help you gain a good amount of respectability.

Saif Ali Khan would be seen next with Rani Mukerji in Bunty aur Babli 2 of YRF and that should be a problem. On the other hand, producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani have their hands full with Coolie No. 1 coming next and then Bell Bottom in early 2020.

*Dear. Expected Final Numbers

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here