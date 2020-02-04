It was a fair Monday for Jawaani Jaaneman as 1.90 million * I enter. The movie is hanging there after Friday’s collections of Rs 3.24 million and although a larger number would only have further improved his fortune, the fact that there has not been a significant fall is also decent enough.

Box office Jawaani Jaaneman Day 4: Saif Ali Khan’s movie is just Monday

The protagonist of Saif Ali Khan has collected Rs 14.73 million * so far and it would be about 20 million rupees before the end of the first week. Now, if it were the weekend collections for the urban comedy drama, I would have indicated a much greater total life ahead. For now, however, Jawaani Jaaneman may well be pointing to a Rs 30 million for life and that would help you gain a good amount of respectability.

Saif Ali Khan would be seen next with Rani Mukerji in Bunty aur Babli 2 of YRF and that should be a problem. On the other hand, producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani have their hands full with Coolie No. 1 coming next and then Bell Bottom in early 2020.

*Dear. Expected Final Numbers

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

