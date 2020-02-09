Saif Ali Khan’s film grows 50%, remains on the hunt for 30 Crores for life

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Continue searching for Rs 30 million lifetime. The movie had collected 1.04 crore on Friday and later on Saturday it rose about 50% to bring Rs 1.58 million. This has led the general collections to 22.83 millions of breaks and more jumps today will bring you closer to Rs 25 million brand.

In fact, the film had been doing its best business in Delhi and there the collections were affected due to the elections. Otherwise, the jump would have been even greater and the collections would have been closer to the Rs 1.75 million brand.

That said, it has also been seen that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is in its fifth week, grew almost 150% from Friday to Saturday and, therefore, the potential was there. If it had been a 100% growth, then the overall result would have been even better. Even so, the fact that the film has managed to cover at least this distance is fair enough and allows it to be a matter of theatrical coverage.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

