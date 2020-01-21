Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur have drawn attention from time to time. Since his birth in 2016, the three-year-old boy has been the victim of several controversies surrounding his name, which many public figures on the right believe to be borrowed from Timur, an invader from Central Asia in the 13th century. Although Saif and Kareena have repeatedly denied the claim, none of this seems to have helped. Recently, BJP spokesman Meenakshi Lekhi went wild against Saif for his comments on the history of India.

Saif’s recent film, Tanhaji, reveals the story of a 17th-century Maharashtrian military leader. While talking about the same thing in a recent interview, the actor said, “I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India before the British don’t give it one. ” This rabid Meenakashi, who jumped on the train of the others in anger at the declaration of Saif and called him once again to have named his son Taimur.

Even the Turks find Taimur a bully! But some people choose to name their children Taimur. https://t.co/T9xX5qihAw

– Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 19, 2020

“Even the Turks find Taimur a bully!” But some people choose to name their children Taimur, ”Meenakashi tweeted. Speaking of which, Saif said earlier, “I haven’t told anyone – I thought for a second about changing her name. For a few weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said,” The people respect you for your opinion and you can’t “… So I said, yes, but it’s not about people. I don’t want it to become unpopular.” Kareena also admitted earlier that ‘she didn’t know why people took her son’s name so personally and added that it looked like “no living or dead person.” Like Saif, she also insisted that it was the meaning of the name Taimur (Iron) who had pushed them to do so.

.