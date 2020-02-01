The protagonist of Saif Ali Khan Jawaani Jaaneman has taken a decent opening of Rs 3.24 million At the box office. This is in the expected lines as predicted in this column that a beginning of 3-4 rupees It was in the letters. Although a number on the top side of Rs 3.50 million would have been even better, the fact that the film has managed to break the 3 million rupees Mark is still fair enough.

Box office Jawaani Jaaneman Day 1: Saif Ali Khan Starrer takes a decent opening

For Saif Ali Khan, this should be a relief, since the opening is much better than Baazaar (Rs 3.07 million) That was a reasonable success. Otherwise, he has not really enjoyed a great career with Laal Kaptaan, Kaalakaandi and Chef, they haven’t even had a chance. A beginning like his promises a much better weekend than Baazaar and now one waits to see the audience turn their mouths around.

The film with Alaya F making his debut in a key role has seen decent decent reviews and the audience’s response is also on the same line. As such in multiplexes, it does not have much competition, which means there is a good scope for growth today and tomorrow. The idea of ​​giving Jawaani Jaaneman a good enough launch has been worthwhile and now it would be known very soon which is the best profitability.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

