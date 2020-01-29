The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most watched shows on TV and why not, Kapil Sharma certainly knows how to entertain its audience. The host invites celebrities and has fun joking with them that can’t be missed. In another episode they cast Jawaani Jaaneman shows including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F, Farida Jalal, Kubra Sait and Chunky Pandey.

Kapil was as usual his joyful self, but the new promo that appeared on the internet shows how Saif Ali Khan trained him to flirt with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kapil is known for his flirtatious nature and Saif trained him for what we all expected.

Before you think it was something serious, tell us that all this was just part of the fun joke. In a snippet shared by the Kapil Sharma Show, the team shows how Kapil asks Saif what Kareena calls him. Saif responds unpredictably and says, “You’re married.” Kapil responds with an unclear answer and interrupts Saif, who says, “No, because the last time my wife, Kareen, came to my show, you flirted a lot with her. “

Kapil responds and says, “It’s nothing like that. I flirt with everyone’s wife no matter what. “Archana and Saif then laughed. Kapil also carried Taba and Chunky Pandey for various things.

Speaking of Jawaani Jaaneman Saif Ali Khan’s film, Saif described it as: “This story is about a man who accepts his age, his duties, and his life journey. I think dad is one of the most important people in our lives. Many people go wrong by being a father and creating children who need therapy, need friendship, and who need all things to solve their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. My character is not ready in the movie. He thinks that having a family is not cool and that individual life is a way to go, ”Saif said,

Jawaani Jaaneman was directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7. It also marks Alayy’s debut in Bollywood.

