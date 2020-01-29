Saif Ali Khan on how to raise baby Taimur is different from when he raised Sara and Ibrahim

If there is a Bollywood actor who has never ceased to win the hearts of his fans and his audience throughout his career in the industry, it is none other than Saif Ali Khan. Not only does he impress with his beauty and spiritual charm, but also with his charming personality and his stellar acting skills. Saif Ali Khan is also an adored father, a loving husband of Kareena Kapoor Khan and has captured the heart of the industry. He is recognized for some of his performances in films like Agent Vinod, Go Goa Gone, Race, Phantom and Love Aaj Kal and also the highly acclaimed Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan’s most recent work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior left fans amazed and they liked him in the character he played. And now, as he prepares to play a cool dad role in Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan has talked about the fatherhood and education of Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

In a recent conversation with an Indian daily, Saif Ali Khan spoke of the difference between raising his children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim. Jawaani Jaaneman actor mentioned that when he was raising Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, he was a little more selfish as he tried to build a career. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that in raising Taimur, he was much more patient. But, actor Tanhaji also mentioned that none of his children could replace the other and that he also couldn’t tell the difference between his children.

“The difference, I guess, is that I’m a little more patient now, when when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was busy trying to build my career. And since I didn’t really know what I wanted, I was a little more selfish when it came to giving them more time, ”he said. He added, “I am always a little selfish with my time, but I am much more patient than I am. When we are in London, we go to my friend Salim’s house. Everyone is there, including the kids, and I can just sit and watch them run. “

Referring to the distinction between Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim, Saif said: “I sometimes call Taimur Ibrahim or Sara; love is a fun thing with your children because, on the one hand, you cannot tell the difference between them and on the other, you cannot replace one with the other. “

