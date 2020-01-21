Saif Ali Khan FINALY talks about his divorce with his wife Amrita Singh and breaking the report to Sarah Ali Khan-Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan is ready to release his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman against Tabo and Alaya F. The trailer received an amazing response, and the carefree nature of Saif created a positive sound around the corner.

Talking to Pinkville about his relationship with Sarah and Ibrahim, Saif revealed the phase of divorce from ex-wife Amrita Singh and how it affected their two children. He said, “It’s the worst thing in the world. I still think it could be different. I don’t think I’m going to be okay with that. There are some things that cannot be, and I will try to make peace with them and myself by saying that I was 20 and young enough. So many changes. You like to think about your parents together, but they are also individual units. So everyone can be fine even with a modern relationship. “

He added: “No child should be deprived of a warm home. You need to make the most of any situation you are in. Life is beautiful and nobody can sit, complain too much. Sometimes you may not have the best for everyone to have two parents. A nice stable home is a wonderful environment and you would like to share it with your children. “

Saif is undoubtedly the dotted father of all three of his children.

