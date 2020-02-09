Said Razzouki, right hand of Ridouan Taghi, arrested in Colombia

Said Razzouki and Ridouan Taghi. / DR

Said Razzouki, one of the most wanted criminals in the Netherlands, was arrested Friday night in Colombia, in a building in Medellin, in the north of the country.

On Saturday, the Dutch police announced on Saturday that this Dutch-Moroccan, considered Ridouan Taghi’s right hand, was also the subject of an international arrest warrant for murder and drug trafficking.

The 47-year-old Razzouki, born on 1 June 1972 in Morocco, is one of the main suspects involved in a major trial in the Netherlands for five murders and several attempted murders.

Together with Ridouan Taghi, they had attracted international attention in September when the attorney of a major witness in the case was shot near his home in Amsterdam.

The police had promised a reward of 100,000 euros in exchange for information that could lead to the arrest of Said Razzouki.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service announced on Saturday that it had asked Razzouki’s extradition to the Colombian authorities. “The procedure is expected to take some time,” the police said.

Ridouan Taghi, an alleged leader of a cocaine gang, was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in December before being transferred to the Netherlands in the same month.