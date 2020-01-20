Scroll to view more pictures

In contrast to the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are given to performers by performers and other members of SAG-AFTRA. This makes it such a prestigious evening that so many A-listeners want to attend. The beauty looks of the SAG Awards for 2020 are a little more casual and casual than other award shows, but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. How are stars like Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown and Lupita Nyong’o doing?

The SAG Awards present thirteen awards for the outstanding achievements of the year in film and television. Like the Golden Globes, both television and film stars mix and are so much more fun. Expect the Netflix crowd to hang out with HBO casts, with teenage stars and movie icons taking photos together, and the Schitt’s Creek crew taking care of Nicole Kidman again.

Last year, we couldn’t stop looking at Lucy Boynton’s graphic eyeliner, Lady Gaga’s burgundy lipstick, and Lupita Nyong’o’s long, flowing braids when it came to double, tap-compatible hair and makeup. Below are some of the stars we are talking to this year.

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale star seriously envies us with her beautiful bows.

Dakota Fanning

The actress is working on this classic updo for the big night.

Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones goddess proves that less is more with a classic red lip, mascara, and a hint of shimmering shadow.

Logan Browning

Actress Dear White People takes our breath away in this wet updo and dark pink eye makeup. Just breathtaking.

Lupita Nyong’o

The US nominee serves the reality of the Hollywood kings with her beautiful updo and white liner.

Madeline Brewer

Handmaids Tale’s actress looks like an IRL Ariel with her red hair and coral lipstick.

Millie Bobby Brown

The star of stranger things grows up right before our eyes! How chic is this smooth, brown, smoky eye?

Nathalie Emmanuel

The Game of Thrones actress looks like a queen in her nifty topknot and shimmering shadows.

Sibley Scoles

The TV presenter shows us how we can realize a monochrome fashion and beauty hybrid moment.

Sophie Turner

A word for the bombshell beauty moment of the Game of Thrones star: eyelashes.

Winona Ryder

The TV and film icon looks fresh and fabulous in a classic ponytail and makeup without taking too much attention from these gorgeous eyes.

Zuri Hall

The television presenter continues to look flawless in her curly bob and megawatt smile.

Elisabeth Moss

Handmaids Tale’s nominee is all the rage with her classic red lipstick in the beauty of the award season.

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers nominee pulls this framing updo all the way through.

Joey King

The act nominee is a damned beauty in tied strands and a beautiful smoky eye.

Margot Robbie

The nomination for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” looks effortless with this top knot.

Maya Hawke

Actress Stranger Things has apparently discovered the most perfect berry lipstick.

Reese Witherspoon

This elegant bob works seriously for the television and film star.

Zoe Kravitz

I mean … wow. What else can I say?