SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet: See everything that looks good

Tonight, the award season continues with the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. A lot of black actors have been insulted this year, but that doesn’t stop our favorites from closing the red carpet and supporting those who have been nominated, like Jamie Foxx and Jharrel Jerome.

Some of our favorite A-Listeners like Lupita Nyong’o, Logan Browning and Nathalie Emmanuel have found their way to the ceremony show. They blinded each other on the carpet to ensure their paparazzi and interview times.

Check out the best looks of the 2020 SAG Awards when we report live.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Crystal Fox attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Amanda Brugel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Ashleigh LaThrop attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Darrell Britt-Gibson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Zuri Hall attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: U.S. Nigerian journalist Lola Ogunnaike attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sibley Scoles attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Logan Browning attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: English actress Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: O. T. Fagbenle attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jason Winston George attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Priah Ferguson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Caleb McLaughlin attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Storm Reid attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner)

Logan Browning and Lynda Browning

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Logan Browning and Lynda Browning attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Samira Wiley attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Daveed Diggs attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Zoë Kravitz attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

