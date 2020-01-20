Excellent performance of a cast in a movie:
Parasite
Excellent performance of a female actress in a leading role:
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role:
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Excellent performance of a female actress in a supporting role:
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role:
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a movie:
Avengers Final Game
Excellent performance of a set in a dramatic series:
The crown
Excellent performance of a set in a comedy series:
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Excellent performance of an actress in a drama series:
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series:
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Excellent performance of an actress in a comedy series.:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Flea Bag
Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series:
Tony Shalhoub – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Excellent performance of a female actress in a miniseries or television movie:
Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon
Excellent performance of a male actor in a miniseries or television movie:
Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon
Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a television series.:
game of Thrones
Trajectory Award:
Robert de Niro