Excellent performance of a cast in a movie:

Parasite

Excellent performance of a female actress in a leading role:

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role:

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Excellent performance of a female actress in a supporting role:

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role:

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a movie:

Avengers Final Game

Excellent performance of a set in a dramatic series:

The crown

Excellent performance of a set in a comedy series:

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Excellent performance of an actress in a drama series:

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series:

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Excellent performance of an actress in a comedy series.:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Flea Bag

Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series:

Tony Shalhoub – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Excellent performance of a female actress in a miniseries or television movie:

Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon

Excellent performance of a male actor in a miniseries or television movie:

Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a television series.:

game of Thrones

Trajectory Award:

Robert de Niro