SAG Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to his favorite actor Heath Ledger

Joaquin Phoenix won the trophy for the outstanding performance of a male actor in a lead role in a film at the SAG Awards 2020 last night. The 45-year-old won the Joker Prize, defeating four other nominees, including Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Taron Egerton ( Rocketman). In his acceptance speech, Joaquin paid tribute to Heath Ledger, who died tragically at the age of 28 and received a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of Joker in The Dark Knight Rises over a decade ago.

Joaquin said, “Really, I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger.”

The actor also appreciated his competitors during his speech. Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin said: “When I start playing … at auditions, I always get the last reminder. A lot of people know what it looks like. There would be, for example, two other guys I I was always going to lose to that kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was too much. But every casting director would say it’s Leonardo. Who is this Leonardo? You know? You have been an inspiration for more 25 years for me and so many people. Thank you very much, very much. “

He then spoke about Christian Bale, saying that he could only dream of engaging in roles like Christian does and added: “You never do a bad performance. It is exasperating. I wish you Do it once. Suck it only once. It would be great. “

Joaquin told Adam Driver that he has been watching him for a few years and that his “beautiful nuanced, incredible and deep performances” really moved him. Finally, he called Taron Egerton and said, “You are so beautiful in this film. And I’m so happy for you. And I can’t wait to see what else you do. ”

