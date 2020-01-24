Safety in the waters of South Florida rose before the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – Before the Super Bowl LIV, security is increased throughout South Florida, including in the water.

“In this way, we are doing something to ensure that our boat population is safe and secure,” said the Coast Guard US sector commander, Cpt. Jo-Ann Burdain said.

The Coast Guard is just one of several agencies going to South Florida.

“There will be a 24-hour security zone in the waters of Biscayne Bay,” said Burdain.

A temporary security zone will be established in Biscayne Bay around the Venetian Dam southwards up to and including part of the Miami River from January 26th.

“This is to ensure that events in Bayside are safe and that boaters stay safe,” said Burdain.

All ships must travel through the safety zone at a steady speed and must not slow down, stop or anchor unless there is a mechanical problem or an emergency.

While those who live and come from the city look forward to taking advantage of the weather, the police officers remind everyone of the rules on the water as traffic is expected to be high.

“I would ask anyone who goes on a ship to really understand where your limits are,” said Burdain.

If you are a paying passenger or are taking a trip, you want to make sure your captain has a coast guard license and an inspection label on his ship.

When operating a watercraft, pay attention to speed limits and do not drive the boat under the influence of watercraft.

“Make sure you have a specific driver. We want people to come and enjoy our resources, but responsibly, ”said a representative from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“We have upgraded approximately 250 Coast Guard personnel to this command,” said Burdain. “They come from Cape Cod to Key West to San Francisco to Houston. They all fly to Miami to support security measures. “

