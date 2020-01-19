by: Hayley Henson, WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 19, 2020 / 4:54 pm EST / Updated: jan 19, 2020 / 4:54 pm EST

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – With hundreds of people planning to travel from SafeSide Tactical to Richmond for Monday’s rally, gun owners explain why lobby day is so important to them.

According to Mitchell Walker with SafeSide Tactical in Roanoke, “This is the first time in 26 years that Democrats have, you know, power in the two chambers and in the governor’s mansion and we never thought they would take some of the proposed legislation as far as they are in Virginia. “

Walker says his main concern is that a ban on assault weapons will result in the confiscation or destruction of magazines and other lawfully purchased or transmitted goods. Even if the past is already set in stone, Walker hopes that these legislative proposals will encourage his fellow Second Amendment supporters to defend their convictions.

“People don’t understand that there is a basic right to protect yourself and your family,” said Andrew Whiting, another gun owner who plans to attend the day’s lobby rally. “The world sees, you know, the judges of the Supreme Court, etc., they will understand that not all Virginians want it, as Ralph Northam would like them to believe.”

Nearly 400 people plan to board six buses at SafeSide Tactical in Roanoke and Lynchburg at dawn Monday to join thousands of other Virginians at the State Capitol for the day’s lobby gathering.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.