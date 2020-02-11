Safer Internet Day: Web a fundamental part of the identity of young people

Are young people safe online in 2020? (Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Images)

Millions of young people now see their online personas as a fundamental part of who they are, according to new research.

The UK Safer Internet Center has released its findings on the occasion of Safer Internet Day when young people, together with schools and organizations across the country, explore what it means to be safe online.

After a conversation with more than 2,000 people between the ages of 8 and 17, the Safer Internet Center concluded that online living is a “fundamental” part of a young person’s existence in 2020.

“Almost half (49%) of young people between the ages of 8 and 17 said that what they do and see online contributes to their identity and is an essential part of who they are offline. 54% admitted that they would feel lost, confused, or as if they would have lost part of themselves if their online accounts were removed. 38% said it was easier to be themselves online than offline, and considered it a safe space to explore and grow, “the organization said in a press release.

“Through support and access to information, young people use the internet to understand their identity. Because of the internet, 51% felt emotionally or less alone, 47% felt confident to be offline and 31% found support that they could not find offline.

“It also plays a crucial role in building acceptance of the identity of others because 46% say they understand the identity of others better because of things they’ve seen online.”

Children born today will never know a world without the internet (Shutterstock)

These findings come when online platforms are under increasing pressure to protect vulnerable people online, amid government plans to tackle a wide range of online damage.

A Youth Charter should be presented on Tuesday to nearly 40 MPs and government officials in Westminster, with a list of requests from young people to make the internet a more inclusive place, such as better protection online and industrial responsibility.

One in seven of the 2,001 young people surveyed by the UK Safer Internet Center said it is easy for individuals to abuse online, leaving 62% careful about what they share.

Although almost a third would like to create a second account on the same platform for positive and creative purposes, 40% say they do this to change how they are viewed online and 36% because someone had been mean to them.

Will Gardner, director of the UK Safer Internet Center, said that although the internet has many positive experiences for children, we must also recognize that it can also cause “the pressure, challenges and limitations.”

“It is so important for all of us – adults, businesses and the government – to support young people to make good use of the internet and make it a place where everyone is free to be themselves,” he explained.

Many young people have multiple accounts on the same platform to change how they are viewed online (Alastair Pike / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite concerns, almost half (49%) believe that the internet contributes to their identity, with a similar number suggesting that it helps them feel emotionally or less alone, while others admitted that they would be completely lost without the internet.

The survey also sheds light on the experiences of disabled young people, 54% of whom said they find it easier to be themselves online than offline.

Meanwhile, a quarter of 13-17 year olds say they have been the target of online hate over the past month for their gender, sexuality, race, religion, disability, or gender identity.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said: “Safe use, the internet can play an important role in the development of young people.

“But social media companies must be held responsible for protecting their users from damage on their platforms, including care, hate crimes and terrorist content. That is precisely why we are working on legislation to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online. “