Safe and effective fire fighting on board

Photo credit: Fraunhofer FKIE / Volker Kurzidim

“Fire on board!” This is a serious danger for any ship, especially when a ship appears to be docking safely in port – where “normal” firefighters are deployed and have to deal with the special challenges on board a ship. Since 2005, 44 potentially catastrophic incidents have occurred in German ports alone, including 15 fires and 13 releases of hazardous substances. EFAS, a joint project of the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication, Information Processing and Ergonomics FKIE, aims to significantly improve the safety and effectiveness of the fire brigade through optimal equipment and technological innovations.

The countless types of ships and their different structures in connection with the unique aspects of fire fighting on water represent unusual and difficult operating conditions for traditional firefighters and involve many risks. In the event of a machine room fire, for example, firefighters have to fight through smoke and heat on several decks to reach the interior of the ship. They have to carry their full equipment and carry a heavy hose.

The operational support system for fire brigades to combat hazards on board seagoing ships (EFAS) is intended to minimize these risks. As a joint project, it is funded in the framework program “Research for Civil Security” of the Federal Government (2012-2017) in the category “Civil Security – Innovative Rescue and Security Systems” (see also www.sifo.de). After three years of research, the project partners have now developed a system that can be used to optimize fire fighting in such and other situations.

In addition to Fraunhofer FKIE, the project partners include the Institute for Safety Technology / Ship Safety eV, the German Institutes for Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf, the software manufacturer MARSIG, the safety technology provider ATS Elektronik and the protective clothing manufacturer S-GARD for fire fighting). The Wilhelmshaven fire brigade was also closely involved in the project and advised on practical operations.

“One of the most important innovations of EFAS is that fire chiefs, ie operations managers and team leaders, use an operational support system that runs on tablet computers,” says Dr. Daniel Feiser, project coordinator. This is the component that Fraunhofer FKIE contributed to the project. A display system gives the firefighters a continuous electronic picture of all aspects of the situation on site and provides additional information.

Better information means more security and faster fire fighting

So the first questions that needed to be answered were how the ship was set up and where the firefighters were during the mission so that the officers could choose the best direction for firefighting. They currently have to rely on verbal information and a printed layout of the decks – and once their colleagues are below the deck, they can hardly know where they are and the radio contact can be lost.

With this new system, the general layout plan of the ship (which must be saved by all ships on board) is uploaded at the start of a process and forms the basis for the creation of the digital situation report by the software. From this point on, all information that the so-called attack team collects on the way to the fire is also fed into the system.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4lsULCIjrg (/ embed)

Photo credit: S-GARD protective clothing

Intelligent data acquisition

Since GPS is not accessible inside the ship, the position of the team is now determined by acceleration and gyroscopic sensors in the boots. Using a defined starting point, the system can calculate the current position of the fire brigade at any time and display it on the ship’s digital map.

The next thing the fire chiefs need to know is what dangerous substances might be present and what is the temperature at which their firefighters are. Here, too, sensors help in the firefighting suits, which recognize hazardous substances and can measure body and ambient temperatures. This also eliminates the need for firefighters to carry additional measuring equipment.

“Modern protective clothing is often so good that firefighters can no longer feel the heat. They don’t notice that they are in a much too hot area until their clothing begins to melt. You could say that protective clothing today is too good.” The temperature values ​​transmitted to the firefighters enable them to call their firefighters back from dangerous areas at the push of a button, for example. As a result, LED lights on the sleeves of the protective clothing light up and signal the command to withdraw immediately. The measured values ​​from the sensors also enable officers to determine the temperature distribution below deck and to locate the source of the fire.

Safety on board and beyond

In addition to the significantly improved protection of the firefighters, the safety of the immediate surroundings of these ships in the port is the focus of the project. The fire must be prevented from spreading to neighboring ships and infrastructures and endangering people ashore.

To better illustrate the dangers, two types of systems are being developed: a stationary system that is installed in the command vehicle and provides all the information, and a mobile system for the operations manager and the team leader. Using a tablet computer, they receive all the relevant information about the progress of the operation and the fire-fighting measures of their deployed units. “The mobile systems should ensure that the recipients only receive the information that is relevant to them,” explains project coordinator Dr. Daniel Feiser the advantage of this structure. This relieves the fire brigade.

Ship fires are a special challenge for the fire brigade. Photo credits: iStock.com / Yuri_Arcurs / S-Gard / Fraunhofer FKIE

Field test passed

In order to test the system’s suitability for practical use, it was used as part of a comprehensive final assessment in a real operating scenario. The Rostock professional fire brigade made itself available for a test on the “Dresden”, a former German motor ship that is now a museum. They were very happy with the system.

“The evaluation was a great success in terms of information flow, organization and results,” says Feiser. “After a short introduction, the operations managers and team leaders were able to use the new operational support system and considered it to be intuitive, efficient and satisfactory. This is a great praise for our work.”

A wide range of possible applications

It is to be hoped that the innovations developed as part of the EFAS project will ultimately benefit other fire departments and emergency services. Feiser: “The long-term goal is not only to use EFAS for ships that anchor in the port, but also for ships at sea or for fighting fires in stadiums, industrial plants and public buildings, for example.”

Male and female firefighters have different problems with protective suits

Provided by

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Quote:

Safe and effective fire fighting on board (2020, February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-safe-effective-shipboard-firefighting.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.