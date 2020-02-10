Safa’s president Danny Jordaan greets the Mohammed VI complex in Morocco

Safas president Danny Jordaan. / DR

South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan has welcomed the Moroccan government for investment in football infrastructure, referring to the Mohammed VI complex in Rabat.

According to IOL, Jordaan, who is also vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), attended an infrastructure symposium at the facility, along with 200 managers from Africa, CAF executive members and Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

During this symposium, Jordaan said that African countries “must replicate what Morocco has done, since South Africa has world-class stadiums used during the 2010 World Cup”.

“The Mohammed VI complex is an extraordinary facility, the (Moroccan) government invested millions of US dollars in this project, you can see the quality of the project – the stand-alone hotel,” Jordan said.

Jordaan said that “having facilities such as the Mohammed VI complex in every province would accelerate the development of football stars in South Africa”.

For the record, the Mohammed VI complex has four natural grass football pitches, three artificial grass pitches, an indoor football pitch, a hybrid football pitch, a reathletisation room for indoor football matches, an Olympic outdoor swimming pool, two tennis courts and a beach football pitch, the same source concluded.

The same official announced in January that his country had decided to boycott the 2020 Africa Futsal Cup of Nations (Afcon), which was held from January 28 to February 7 in Laayoune. Jordaan confirmed that the sports organization “has been warned” by the government not to participate in the tournament “because of the disputed location”, referring to the city of Laayoune. In addition, he added that participating in the competition “poses a great risk” for South African players.