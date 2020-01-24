The award-winning music producer and sound engineer Datbeatgod is the saddest person on earth now after losing his only favorite for many years Dorcas Yamoah.

As reported earlier on this news portal,

renowned makeup artist and CEO of Spicy Looks Dorcas Yamoah popularly known as

Gynja lost her life a few days after suffering a tragic accident in Accra.

The beautiful soul was loved by many and her death left many in shock and so far many have not been able to recover.

Seen on the page of his Datbeatgod on Instagram, the bereaved boyfriend of the deceased shared some last good moments of Dorcas before his untimely death.

You will cry after seeing how she was so free and unique and beautiful, and the fans of the sensational music producer have extended his sincere condolences to him and his family for their loss.

By sharing the video, he wrote an emotional tribute to his deceased soul mate in the caption below;

“Forever Love❤

Makes cry. Ask questions. Made with pain. Now I’m celebrating you. Now I smile at all the memories. We had our bad days but nothing beats all the good, fun and beautiful moments we spent together. Thank you for being the greatest blessing I have had. No one looks like you and I know you’re happy where you are now. Left but will never be forgotten. Rest in perfect peace Gums😊🙏🏽💓.

The two lovebirds with deep grooves date from 8 years ago.

The final funeral rites of Spicy Looks will take place on January 25, 2020 at Liberia Camp, Durbar Grounds.

All are cordially invited.

Rest in peace Dorcas Yamoah