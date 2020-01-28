Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Lust Stories: 2019's Most Wanted Web Shows Revealed

From TV shows to movies, the past few years have seen people glued to their couches while watching their favorite sitcoms on the small screen. According to a recent survey, five of them were selected to be the most sought after OTT content in 2019. These include Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, Criminal Justice and Lust Stories, which were appreciated in around the world by critics and fans. According to a SEMrush study, the most sought after web series online was Sacred Games, followed by Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, Criminal Justice and Lust Stories. Wow, this is a big problem!

Each was searched on average 5.01, 3.51, 1.93, 1.77 and 1.37 lakh times respectively during the period mentioned. Global research followed the most searched web content between January 2019 and December 2019. The study shows that there is a large audience that wants to see characters facing real world challenges and shows representing real events.

Fernando Angulo, communications manager at SEMrush, based in Boston, said: “Indian cinema has come a long way. Our study shows that Indian audiences are very sophisticated and have access to content that is up to par “Hollywood product. Which makes Indian viewers think the web is even better than the Hollywood fare. The depth and narration of the characters is also the best in the world.” Crime-based series have shown the greatest demand, with romantic and cricket-related content also popular. SEMrush found, among the 10 most popular web series, Inside Edge, which explores the ups and downs of a fictional T20 cricket franchise, has been searched an average of 84,000 times. Selection Day, another series based on cricket, was the tenth most explored web series. “Our study is beneficial for brands wishing to reach a sophisticated, cosmopolitan and enlightened audience that believes in social change,” concluded Angulo.

