Sacking a bunch of people won’t hurt Trump – Mother Jones

Here’s the top story in the Washington Post right now:

For most of my readers, this sounds outrageous. Vindman himself will not be injured too much: he returns to the Pentagon a little earlier than planned and in a few months he goes to the war school. But his twin brother was also fired, even though he had nothing to do with the Ukraine affair. And Gordon Sondland has also disappeared because he made the fatal mistake of refusing to hurt himself to save Trump’s bacon.

But Trump himself would not understand why anyone is upset about this. He can hardly be expected to trust people who have betrayed him. Turn right? And when Vindman was released, his brother would probably also hold resentment. He had to wipe clean.

And here is the key to all of this: many people who voted for Trump fully agree. Sacking these people is not outrageous, it’s just common sense. Think about it. What kind of drugs would keep people nearby who believed they were working for a man who had broken the law? And in key positions, no less. It’s like holding hand grenades with the half-drawn pins on your desk. Anyone with a lick of senses would lose them all.

For the basis of Trump, this is the way every strong leader behaves. You don’t worry about what the Post thinks. You do what you have to do. And Trump did that.