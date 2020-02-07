Sachin Tendulkar remembers old game days after visiting the Sydney Cricket Ground

In the fourth and final test at SCG, Tendulkar registered his first double barrel in the longest format of the game.

When it comes to T20Is, Tendulkar registered 315 runs of eight games with an average of 52.50 with the SCG.

Tendulkar made his India debut in 1989 at the age of 16. It totaled 34,357 copies across all formats, 6,000 copies more than the second-placed former Sri Lankan cricketer, Kumar Sangakkara.

As one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Tendulkar is considered the best run scorer of all time in international cricket with 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in test matches.

The Bushfire Bash was originally scheduled to be played in Sydney on Saturday, but the weather forecast caused Cricket Australia to postpone the game to ensure the best possible field and outfield conditions for the Big Bash League final.

The match will now take place on Sunday February 9th at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.