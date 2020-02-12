Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites 17 years after the final

Abc / Viacom / Kobal / Shutterstock

Talk about an enchanting moment!

Before there was the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Sabrina The Teenage Witch. And the original cast recently had a reunion to celebrate the show, which ended in April 2003.

Melissa Joan Hartshared a great cast photo on her Instagram this week that showed her posing with her former co-stars. Being in the picture Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Elisa Donovan (Morgan Cavanaugh), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler), Alimi Ballard (Albert Quizmaster), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie King) Trevor Lissauer (Miles Goodman) China shavers (Dreama) Curtis Andersen (Gordy) and Tara Strong (Molly Dolly).

Unfortunately Aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman (a.k.a. Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick) Are not in the group photo Nick Bakay, which Salem uttered the cat. But this reunification was still magical!

As Hart wrote in her caption: “Last night a #woohoo was quite a night! 100 members of our cast and crew came together for an informal meeting place and recalled all the things from the 90s, Magic and filling in the holes in the past 17 years. # harveyandsabrinaforever #sabrinatheteenagewitch #reunion. “

Prior to the party, Hart shared a photo of an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot that teased this reunion.

As she wrote in her caption: “Something is brewing for tonight !! Don’t get too excited, because it is a small intimate party for the crew and cast of Sabrina, but we promise to share some nice pictures of the evening “I can’t wait to catch up with my friends from the 7 best years of my life. It’s been 17 years since we packed up and a reunion was exaggerated. #Sabrinatheteenagewitch #SquidRocks.”

The last time the world was gifted with a Sabrina reunion was in 2018, when Hart, Broderick, Rhea and Richert collaborated with Netflix to Kiernan Shipka and the rest of the CAOS cast out their “best witches.”

As Hart said in the Instagram video: “So tomorrow the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will fall on Netflix. And I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, AKA, the new Sabrina Spellman. By the way, from one Sabrina to another. .. if you ever get a choice between a broom and a vacuum cleaner, choose the vacuum cleaner. “

And then, the O.G. Harvey Kinkle says: “I just wanted to say hello to the new Harvey, Ross Lynch. I hear that the new Sabrina is scary and damn damned. I root for your friend. Stay alive! “

As Rhea read: “I just want to say the best witches Lucy Davis because she is Aunt Hilda 2.0. And now I become Etta Candy. I am so happy. I can’t wait to see the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. “

For its part, Broderick said against Miranda Otto, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to see Sabrina’s new Chilling Adventures. And Mirando Otto, I spell the best to you.”

We need a transition to happen immediately.

