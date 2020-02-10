Saadia side: you always fear that phone call

It is probably not the best way to start one morning. I know that my heart will fill to the brim feeling like a heavy stone towards the end of this writing. But it was not the best way to start one morning two sunsets ago. Do we start first with what happened first? Let’s move to that dreaded tomorrow when I woke up to the news of the death of my Chachu (paternal uncle). I received a message from my mother around 3:30 AM PST that said “Khalid Chachu passed away.” I had just woken up from my eight-hour dream. I was still taking my time to process when I held the phone in my hand.

They say your phone should never be the first thing you pick up in the morning. I got my lesson the hard way.

Now, coming back in the morning that I could be around my next morning for days and months, I looked at my phone in disbelief. For quite some time I could not record what had really happened. I browsed my Twitter and Instagram account to catch up on what was happening around the world; without realizing what had happened in my own world. A chapter of my personal history that extended over thirty-four springs had come to an end. My instant reaction was not pain but disbelief. I was stunned and normal.

I called my mother who was going to the village sitting in the ambulance carrying her body. All he could hear was groans and cries of misery in the background. I lost the call. To be honest, both the call and the reality bomb were thrown together. The only difference was that one fell out while the other fell out; Just a preposition difference.

There is something about parents. You can’t see them crying. Many children begin to cry when they see their sad parents. I think we do it all our lives.

Hearing my mother cry broke everything inside of me. I was immediately teleported thousands of miles away in that ambulance that traveled the bumpy road to our small town in Punjab. Sitting crooked in that ambulance, I often looked back at the car where my father was sitting in the front seat with my sister driving to see how she was. I wanted to know if it was okay. No, it was not. It could not be. He was on his way to bury his younger brother, whom he loved very much like his own son.

Chachu was gone and that too forever and ever.

I began to remember the time I visited him during my trip to Pakistan. In fact, I had gone to visit another uncle who was not well. He was healthy and vigorous, wearing a leather jacket and wringing his mustache as he always did. When we thought about clicking on a family photo, Chachu needed some time to redo his already perfect hair and mustache. Vanity was his favorite sin.

When you live far from your loved ones, you always fear a phone call that could change everything around you and leave you shaking with grief and loss.

I called my father. The sixty-six-year-old man sounded broken and shattered, but he kept making sure that everything was fine and that I shouldn’t worry sitting thousands of miles away from the family. We both knew that all was not well and that not worrying was not an option.

The last two days have been terrible. I’ve only been checking my father to see if he’s okay, sending him messages and calling my mother countless times to find out what my father is doing. Despite the guarantees of my family members, I have not been able to remain calm. My heart has been beating strongly, shaking and leaving me breathless. I could not think of anything else that in my last encounter with him twisting his mustache, my father’s broken voice assured me that everything was fine, and the idea of ​​a sixty-six-year-old man lying to his younger brother in the grave dark .

Since that morning, my phone is not the first thing I choose when I get up. I don’t want to wake up with terrifying news from home. I fear that phone call that can change everything in the world around me while I’m sitting thousands of miles away from the place I called home once. Death is a vital reality of life, but acceptance requires the courage that distance takes you away.

I have always loved living in Australia, but I may never be able to get rid of the fear and reality of the disturbing realities of my country. As much as I love the light blue skies and the dark stone-clad churches, I cannot process the loss of a loved one when I am thousands of miles from home.