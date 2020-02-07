Saadia side: Unmasking some myths about the western world

One of our favorite sports is the hyper-glorification of our own culture and completely circumvent Western culture. Veterans in this sport even take it to the next level by creating invented stories about the lands they have never been to. As a child and teenager, I found stories that perhaps meant that white women ate their children because they didn’t love them enough. The family system in the West is in ruins, so one day Western society would fall apart. Everyone is depressed and suffers psychological problems of one kind or another.

While we deliver the sermons related to the hyper-glorification of Eastern society, they even told us the stories that you later realize that they did not even exist. E.g. Our value system places us on a pedestal where no one can reach. We eat the cleanest and purest food. Our children respect the elders and the elders are taken care of by the children and vice versa. Boys and girls do not mix in our culture, which keeps everyone safe from many problems (one of which was vulgarity) that are devouring Western society little by little.

Some of these stories / sermons were also about the abuse of the desi community in Western society because they were treated as second-degree citizens. Whites are racist and distrust Muslims. All the food products you get in the markets have pork or alcohol. There is no place like our own country. And the list continues.

If I had lived in Pakistan for a few more years or if the storytellers had not repeated the same stories over and over again, I would probably have lived in the same fantasy world where everyone, except a surname similar to ours, were children of the lesser god I had to move in, call it my good or bad luck. Although I would call it good.

As the first station was Dubai, I had a small idea of ​​what Westerners looked like we had only seen in real-life movies. As he had grown up in the era of terrorism and religious extremism in Pakistan, we rarely find foreign-looking souls in our part of the world. This further fueled our stereotypes. In Dubai, although I was exposed to a multicultural environment, my exhibition was still amateur. I needed to meet more people and see another side of life to find the realities that had always been camouflaged in hyper glorification for most of the children of my generation.

Visiting anywhere is different. Living there makes the real difference. Therefore, I also learned about Western society when I moved to Australia. A completely different ball game!

My first days were incredulous because every moment I was destroying one myth or another. No, there was no bacon or alcohol in each food. There were many certified halal restaurants. Even many conventional restaurants had halal options (as long as you asked for them). No one treated me as a second grade citizen. In fact, I found a surprisingly pleasant experience in public spaces that was something completely unusual for me.

As I spent more time here and made friends, I discovered that the family system was not as distorted as I had heard. Yes, there is no joint family system at home (which is debatable again) but people have strong family systems. In fact, these family systems are more stable since they are not held together by a social obligation.

Now, getting to the racism part, to be honest, it’s actually a bit of fun when we come from problem areas to talk against the racism of the other communities. We are all very clear about the caste system and the superiority complexes that exist within each community. A person from southern India in northern India, or a person from Peshawer in Lahore could receive a more different treatment compared to me living in a predominantly white city. Yes, there are subtle nuances of racism, but since I’ve seen worse things, I don’t think I care too much.

Men and women mix freely, but this has also resulted in a more inclusive and more tolerant society where women are not simply taken as a piece of meat.

With regard to depression and mental health problems, I feel that we live in societies desi suffer more because we even refuse to address and recognize them.

Although Dubai gave me an idea of ​​how inclusive and tolerant societies worked, it was after moving to Australia that I realized how the western world worked. Breaking stereotypes and discrediting myths every day was probably what I needed to become the person I am today. It’s funny how stereotypes about desi communities in Australia are also strong enough, but let us keep them in the kitty for another day. Until then, let me take my chai with samosas and spearmint chutney.

