Saadia Ahmed’s side: Desi’s definition of middle class simplicity is different

Coming from a middle class environment desi implies that nothing will ever change. One day, you could earn some extra dollars compared to your parents after working harder than anyone you’ve ever met. You may be able to pay for a trip to Europe every two years. You may also replace your kitchen’s plastic dishes with fine porcelain. Your clothes can also change from clothes purchased from local merchants to something of a brand that is only obtained in bright shopping centers. Your children could go to expensive schools where all the children come in their cars and not on the school bus.

But the middle class mentality will always be your best friend. You will still pick up the shopping bags in your pantry. Your sewing kit will always be a can of cookies. You will verify your bank account from time to time considering that you know the value of money. Your preferences when spending money will always remain defined. Excessive spending of the people around you will always pinch you. There is something inside you that will always tell you not to buy an expensive designer jewelry that you can only use once in your life.

In addition, you will always judge people who spend fiercely and do not avoid flaunting it. Although I am trying my best not to sound bitter, since our conversation is based on trust only, I need to tell you this as an excess. The class person will always despise the rich.

Here I have a confession to make. I am that middle class desi person.

I have not lived permanently in Pakistan for the past five years. If I remember my three years in Dubai, to be honest, I never felt I was away from home. Dubai has that strange atmosphere. It wraps you in its cloth. No matter what country or origin you come from, Dubai hugs you. Visiting Pakistan was also more convenient when living in Dubai. Just a three-hour flight home and that’s it!

I live twelve hours of flight from my mother’s living room. Thanks to social networks, I’m still connected to everything that happens in Pakistan. Although visiting the home remains a cultural and emotional shock at times, at least one remains connected to the superficial side of things. I know clearly the recent trend in shalwar kameez, the newly opened restaurants, the wedding season, who divorced who, I’m quite in touch.

Even so, the previous visit showed me that, like John Snow, I don’t know much about my own people or my land. Everything has changed. There are cultural transformations in terms of people’s habits and behaviors. Lahore has become a ball of smoke and is no longer the city with which everyone in Punjab equals romance.

However, there is one thing that has remained constant. Again, forgive my middle class desi mentality for this thought and behavior. The rich remain the same; completely oblivious to the realities of the soil that live in their own little bubble. They cannot imagine life outside their homes with centralized air conditioning and cars with chauffeurs, which is different when sliding through car windows.

My middle class couldn’t help panting in disbelief when I heard the prices of bridal fashion in Pakistan. The recent trend that is taking a big leap is keeping “simple” weddings. Since maintaining a “simple” wedding is in vogue, even the richest are now thinking of having relatively “simpler” events. We, the people of the middle class, have always blindly followed the standards set by the members of the “higher” level of society. We have always fantasized and romanticized their lives despite distrusting the opportunities that the rich had in life.

Now we also want “simple” weddings, as we are amazed by the recent wedding photos of celebrities that seem no less than a fairy tale and dreamy due to the simplicity that these celebrities and rich people have projected.

Little do we remember that even the “simplicity” of the rich and famous is unaffordable for most of us. While celebrities have sponsored weddings, the rich probably end up spending even more money to keep the wedding issue “simple.” For your own information, one day ask your local vendor the price of a single branch of flowers that shows the image of an “intimate” rich wedding

He had promised me before the start of this new series that he would keep me from any bitterness. But probably today is not the day. We continue to be fooled by the rich and the famous. We continue to admire its “natural” beauty, forgetting the amount of expensive products used in a look without makeup. We appreciate them for their humble nature when they took pictures of a poor man asking for alms at a road sign. Little do we remember that everything we see on our screen with a motivational publication is not reality. There is much more on the real side of things. The reality of Desi’s middle class will always be different from that of the elite. Repeat, again and again, because we all have a memory of goldfish.