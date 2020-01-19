S.A. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to improve social services by creating a unified family counseling portal

The UAE attaches great importance to family cohesion and wishes to follow a global model of social cohesion and preservation of identity. It was shared by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Union of Women, President of the Supreme Council for Maternity and Childhood and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation. On Saturday January 18, she announced that a unified family counseling portal would be set up in the United Arab Emirates to improve social services and give a voice to members of the diverse community of the United Arab Emirates across the classroom. social.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak asked the relevant ministries to work with the General Union of Women to create high-quality social services that will help strengthen social cohesion and find solutions to challenges threatening family and social stability.

The family counseling portal is the latest in a series of similar initiatives launched by the UAE government, including the Cohesive Family 2021 campaign. This national campaign – www.cohesivefamilies2021.ae – was launched by the Cabinet of the United Arab Emirates in 2016 to “strengthen family ties and take on the central role of the family in preserving the identity and culture of society” through various events and activities. As part of its family engagement system, many emirates pledge to support family members, children and the elderly and to preserve traditions. family

Likewise, a family cohesion index has also been established by the Ministry of Community Development, in accordance with the UAE National Charter 2021. It is “a composite indicator which measures the social bond between family members. His main perspectives cover: relations between parents, relations of parents with children, relations between children, relations with larger families, education of the new generation (a national KPI specific to the United Arab Emirates). “

The United Arab Emirates also has separate helplines to deal with different issues in the community. There are several organizations that operate hotlines to report abuse on women and children, such as the Home Office on free hotlines (116111), the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (800111), EWAA Shelter for Women and Children (8007283) and many others.

