Ryujin and Chaeryeong, graduating from high school: photos: KpopStarz

“I will grow more” Ryujin · Chaeryeong, high school graduation / Credit: Ryujin Instagram

Ryujin and Chaeryeong from the ITZY group graduated from Hallym High School. They attended the Seoul Hallym Art High School graduation ceremony on July 7 and received a diploma.

Ryujin, Somi and Chaeryeong Follow my 2nd account @ ryujin.video #ITZY #RYUJIN #SOMI #CHAERYEONG A message shared by ITZY RYUJIN – 있지 류진 (@itzy__ryujin) on February 7, 2020 at 5:35 am PST

