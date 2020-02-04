Ryder Cup 2020: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and the contenders of Team Europe for Whistling Straits

Graeme McDowell participated in the race for his first Ryder Cup selection since 2014 by winning the Saudi International.

The Northern Irishman finished two strokes earlier than former US Open champion Dustin Johnson at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

McDowell is in eighth position in a list of points dominated by famous PGA Tour faces, as well as a large number of British players with a strong chance as well.

For this year’s Ryder Cup, Captain Padraig Harrington will make three wildcard choices to Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September as a result of a change in the rules of the four-pick system.

USA is a favorite to win the cup back with six big champions in the top eight of their current point list. However, since their famous victory over Brookline in 1999, America has since only won two Ryder Cups.

1/12 Jon Rahm (Spain)

Third in the world, Rahm made his Ryder Cup debut in France in 2018 with his only point against Tiger Woods in the singles. The 25-year-old Spaniard is known for his passion and will make his second appearance for Team Europe this year.

Getty Images

2/12 Tommy Fleetwood (England)

The Southport man made an incredible Ryder Cup debut in 2018, with four of the five points. He has performed well at major championships, with a second place at the US Open in 2018 and the Open championship in 2019.

Getty Images

3/12 Victor Perez (France)

Perez won the Alfred Dunhill Links championship in September and finished second in the HSBC championship in Abu Dhabi last month. Perez peaks at a good time and would be the fourth French representative for Team Europe since 1979.

Getty Images

4/12 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

In the last five Ryder Cups, McIlroy’s selection is always a given. The Northern Irishman has won four major championships and has finished in the top five in each of his last four appearances on the PGA Tour.

Getty Images

5/12 Danny Willett (England)

Willett returned in September last year when he won the BMW PGA Championship, the flagship of the European Tour. The only appearance of the 2016 Masters champion in the Ryder Cup came in 2016, but did not earn a point for Darren Clarke.

Getty Images

6/12 Matthew Fitzpatrick (England)

Currently 25th in the world ranking, the former American amateur champion made his only Ryder Cup appearance in 2016. Fitzpatrick won back-to-back Omega European Masters titles in 2017 and 2018, as well as the British Masters at Woburn in 2015.

Getty Images

7/12 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

Wiesberger wants to make his Ryder Cup debut this year, winning victories at the Italian Open and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in 2019. He finished 8th in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

Getty Images

8/12 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

McDowell won the Saudi International and won his first European Tour event in six years. The Northern Irishman seems to be selected for the fifth time. In 2014, McDowell beat Jordan Spieth in the singles in Gleneagles.

Getty Images

9/12 Tyrell Hatton (England)

Hatton made his debut in Ryder Cup in 2018, where he won one of three games. In November Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open and the Italian Open in 2017, the world number 34 has become a major European personality.

Getty Images

10/12 On the Cusp: Lee Westwood (England)

Westwood rolled back the years when he won the HSBC championship in Abu Dhabi with two shots last month. Westwood has represented Europe in 10 Ryder Cups and could become part of Harrington at the age of 46.

Getty Images

11/12 On the eve: Marcus Kinhult (Sweden)

Kinhult won the Betfred British Masters in 2019 against Matt Wallace and Eddie Pepperell. The Swede has a chance of selection, but will have to improve in 56th place in Saudi Arabia and 91st in Dubai.

AFP via Getty Images

12/12 On the eve: Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

The 2016 Open champion has played five Ryder Cup matches and formed a formidable partnership with Justin Rose. Now 43 years old, Stenson has pierced the decisive putt in 2006 to seal the victory for Ian Woosnam’s European side in the K Club.

Getty Images

We look at the European players who currently occupy qualifying places and those on the cusp. Who would make your team if you were Harrington?

