Ryanair pushes Boeing 737 Max delivery date back to fall

The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max significantly slows Ryanair’s growth, the airline said.

The plane was grounded almost a year ago after two fatal crashes that cost a total of 346 lives.

Until recently, Boeing was confident that the Max would be in passenger service again at the beginning of 2020. But now the planner says he will return halfway through the year.

Ryanair has the largest order for the type in Europe – for 210 of a special variant called the Max 200, with an additional eight seats. The plan was to have them fly in May 2019, but due to the global earthing, it still has to receive one of the aircraft.

The airline said in a statement: “It is now likely that our first Max aircraft will not deliver until September or October 2020.

1/6

Boeing 737 aircraft are parked in the employee parking lot of the Boeing factory in Seattle

King 5

2/6

Above the parking lot is the full aircraft storage space at the Boeing factory in Seattle

D. Permadi

3/6

Six 737s are currently stored in the parking garage because they were not delivered from the factory due to the fact that the model was grounded after two major accidents

4/6

Boeing suffered losses of approximately $ 1 billion in the first quarter after the crashes and subsequent controversies

King 5

5/6

The company landed their 737 model in March after their second fatal crash in months

King 5

6/6

Above the parking lot is the full aircraft storage space at the Boeing factory in Seattle

“The requirement for Max simulator training will also delay the delivery of remaining aircraft and new deliveries.

“But we believe that these” gamechanger “aircraft (with 4 percent more seats, 16 percent less fuel combustion), when delivered, will transform our cost base and our operations for the next decade.

“As a direct consequence of these delivery delays, we plan to extend our 200 million passengers a year for at least one or two years.”

The airline now expects to reach the annual passenger figure of 200 million by the end of 2025 – that is 550,000 per day -. Last year it has flown 154 million passengers.

Ryanair blamed the delays in the delivery of some bases in Spain, Germany and Sweden.

However, profits rose sharply in the airline’s third financial quarter, from October to December 2019.

It turned a loss of € 66 million for the same period in 2018 into a gain of € 88 million (£ 74 million), largely due to high Christmas rates.

The number of passengers grew by 6 percent to an average of 400,000 a day. Ryanair’s load factor – the proportion of filled seats – rose by one percent to 96 percent.

