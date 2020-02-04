Ryanair: British applicants are not eligible for jobs at the airline in Manchester due to Brexit

“Being hardworking, flexible [with] an outgoing and friendly personality” is all very good, but British citizens may not be eligible to work as cabin crew at Ryanair. They seem to fall at the first obstacle because of the Brexit.
Europe’s largest budget airline has a recruitment day in Manchester on 22 February 2020.
Ryanair is looking for candidates who are “flexible and enjoy working in shifts”. They must “like to interact with the public and have the ability to provide excellent customer service with a” can do “attitude.
But the first requirement for anyone looking for a “very competitive salary” and “amazing travel benefits for staff” doubts British citizens who do not have dual nationality.
The first requirement is: “Applicants must have the unlimited right to live and work in the EU.”
1/20 Great Britain votes to leave the European Union – 23 June 2016
A referendum is being held on Britain’s membership of the European Union. Fifty-two percent of the country votes for departure
AFP via Getty
2/20 David Cameron resigns – 24 June 2016
David Cameron resigns in the morning of the result after leading the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU
Getty
3/20 Theresa May takes the lead – 13 July 2016
Theresa May becomes leader of the conservative party and prime minister and wins the leadership game without opposition after Andrea Leadsom quits
Getty
4/20 Supreme Court decides parliament must vote on Brexit – November 2016 – November 3, 2016
The High Court ruled that the parliament should vote on the activation of Article 50, which would start the Brexit process
5/20 Article 50 activated – 28 March 2017
The prime minister activates article 50 after the parliament endorses the result of the referendum
Getty
6/20 May calls for elections – 18 April 2018
Looking for a mandate for her Brexit plan, May goes to the country
Getty
7/20 May loses majority because Labor surprisingly wins – 8 June 2017
After a disastrous campaign, Theresa May loses her majority in the commons and turns to the DUP for support. The Labor party of Jeremy Corbyn makes a profit after it is predicted that she will lose heavily
AFP / Getty
8/20 Negotiations begin – 19 June 2017
David Davis and Michel Barnier, chief negotiators for the UK and the EU respectively, hold a press conference on the first day of the Brexit negotiations. Soon after the start of negotiations, it becomes clear that the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will prove to be a major bottleneck
AFP / Getty
5/20 MPs vote that the withdrawal agreement must be ratified by the parliament – 13 December 2017
The government suffers a defeat in parliament over the EU withdrawal agreement and guarantees that MPs get a “meaningful vote” about the deal
10/20 Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary – 11 July 2018
After a summit at Checkers where the prime minister claimed to have received government support for her deal, Boris Johnson resigns as foreign minister together with David Davis, the Brexit secretary
Reuters
11/20 Draft cancellation agreement – 15 November 2018
The draft revocation agreement regulates the divorce law of Great Britain, guarantees the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa, and includes a political declaration committing both parties to frictionless trade in goods and cooperation on security matters. The deal also includes the backstop, which is an anathema to many brexiteers and Dominic Raab and Esther McVey resign from the cabinet in protest
Getty
12/20 May resigns – 24 May 2019
Theresa May resigns after several unsuccessful attempts to force her revocation agreement through the commons
Reuters
13/20 Johnson takes over – July 24, 2019
Boris Johnson is elected leader of the conservative party in a landslide victory. He later goes to Buckingham Palace where the Queen invites him to form a government
Getty
14/20 Provisional Parliament – 28 August 2019
Boris Johnson announces parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the agreed departure date of the UK on October 31.
Stephen Morgan MP
15/20 Prorogation declared illegal – 24 September 2019
The High Court ruled that Johnson’s preaching of parliament is “illegal” after a legal dispute by businesswoman Gina Miller
Getty
16/20 Johnson agrees with Varadkar – October
After a summit in Merseyside, Johnson compromises on the backstop with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – making Brexiteers’ withdrawal agreement more enjoyable
Getty
17/20 Final Say mars requires second referendum – October 19, 2019
While Parliament approves the Letwin amendment calling on the Prime Minister for a further delay at Brexit, protesters take to the streets in the final show of violence for a final reference
Getty
18/20 Johnson wins 80 majority majority – 12 December 2019
Conservatives win the December elections in a landslide, giving Boris Johnson a large majority to pass his Brexit deal and pursue his domestic agenda
Getty
19/20 Withdrawal of deal passes parliament – December 20, 2019
The withdrawal agreement goes through the commons with a majority of 124
Getty
20/20 EU Parliament supports UK withdrawal agreement – January 29, 2020
Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly support the ratification of Great Britain’s departure and pave the way for Brexit two days later on 31 January. After the vote, the members join forces and sing Auld Lang Syne
AFP / Getty
The airline explains: “You must be flexible to relocate, since you can operate within Ryanair Holdings PLC from any European base, depending on operational requirements.”
Ryanair has dozens of bases in the European Union and often employs crews to work from airports in different countries.
British passport holders can travel and work anywhere in the EU until the end of 2020. But then they lose justice as the freedom of movement ends.
The wording of the advertisement shows that British citizens who do not have a second passport could not work after the end of the year, however deep their “passion for traveling and meeting new people” may be.
But a Ryanair spokesperson told The Independent: “We are currently demanding that UK cabin crew applicants have the unlimited right to live and work in the EU. However, we will review and update this requirement before the transition period ends on December 31, 2020. “
Non-British citizens with the right to stay can meet the requirement after the end of the year.
