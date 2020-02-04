Ryanair: British applicants are not eligible for jobs at the airline in Manchester due to Brexit

“Being hardworking, flexible [with] an outgoing and friendly personality” is all very good, but British citizens may not be eligible to work as cabin crew at Ryanair. They seem to fall at the first obstacle because of the Brexit.

Europe’s largest budget airline has a recruitment day in Manchester on 22 February 2020.

Ryanair is looking for candidates who are “flexible and enjoy working in shifts”. They must “like to interact with the public and have the ability to provide excellent customer service with a” can do “attitude.

But the first requirement for anyone looking for a “very competitive salary” and “amazing travel benefits for staff” doubts British citizens who do not have dual nationality.

The first requirement is: “Applicants must have the unlimited right to live and work in the EU.”

1/20 Great Britain votes to leave the European Union – 23 June 2016

A referendum is being held on Britain’s membership of the European Union. Fifty-two percent of the country votes for departure

AFP via Getty

2/20 David Cameron resigns – 24 June 2016

David Cameron resigns in the morning of the result after leading the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU

Getty

3/20 Theresa May takes the lead – 13 July 2016

Theresa May becomes leader of the conservative party and prime minister and wins the leadership game without opposition after Andrea Leadsom quits

Getty

4/20 Supreme Court decides parliament must vote on Brexit – November 2016 – November 3, 2016

The High Court ruled that the parliament should vote on the activation of Article 50, which would start the Brexit process

5/20 Article 50 activated – 28 March 2017

The prime minister activates article 50 after the parliament endorses the result of the referendum

Getty

6/20 May calls for elections – 18 April 2018

Looking for a mandate for her Brexit plan, May goes to the country

Getty

7/20 May loses majority because Labor surprisingly wins – 8 June 2017

After a disastrous campaign, Theresa May loses her majority in the commons and turns to the DUP for support. The Labor party of Jeremy Corbyn makes a profit after it is predicted that she will lose heavily

AFP / Getty

8/20 Negotiations begin – 19 June 2017

David Davis and Michel Barnier, chief negotiators for the UK and the EU respectively, hold a press conference on the first day of the Brexit negotiations. Soon after the start of negotiations, it becomes clear that the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will prove to be a major bottleneck

AFP / Getty

5/20 MPs vote that the withdrawal agreement must be ratified by the parliament – 13 December 2017

The government suffers a defeat in parliament over the EU withdrawal agreement and guarantees that MPs get a “meaningful vote” about the deal

10/20 Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary – 11 July 2018

After a summit at Checkers where the prime minister claimed to have received government support for her deal, Boris Johnson resigns as foreign minister together with David Davis, the Brexit secretary

Reuters

11/20 Draft cancellation agreement – 15 November 2018

The draft revocation agreement regulates the divorce law of Great Britain, guarantees the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa, and includes a political declaration committing both parties to frictionless trade in goods and cooperation on security matters. The deal also includes the backstop, which is an anathema to many brexiteers and Dominic Raab and Esther McVey resign from the cabinet in protest

Getty

12/20 May resigns – 24 May 2019

Theresa May resigns after several unsuccessful attempts to force her revocation agreement through the commons

Reuters

13/20 Johnson takes over – July 24, 2019

Boris Johnson is elected leader of the conservative party in a landslide victory. He later goes to Buckingham Palace where the Queen invites him to form a government

Getty

14/20 Provisional Parliament – 28 August 2019

Boris Johnson announces parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the agreed departure date of the UK on October 31.

Stephen Morgan MP

15/20 Prorogation declared illegal – 24 September 2019

The High Court ruled that Johnson’s preaching of parliament is “illegal” after a legal dispute by businesswoman Gina Miller

Getty

16/20 Johnson agrees with Varadkar – October

After a summit in Merseyside, Johnson compromises on the backstop with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – making Brexiteers’ withdrawal agreement more enjoyable

Getty

17/20 Final Say mars requires second referendum – October 19, 2019

While Parliament approves the Letwin amendment calling on the Prime Minister for a further delay at Brexit, protesters take to the streets in the final show of violence for a final reference

Getty

18/20 Johnson wins 80 majority majority – 12 December 2019

Conservatives win the December elections in a landslide, giving Boris Johnson a large majority to pass his Brexit deal and pursue his domestic agenda

Getty

19/20 Withdrawal of deal passes parliament – December 20, 2019

The withdrawal agreement goes through the commons with a majority of 124

Getty

20/20 EU Parliament supports UK withdrawal agreement – January 29, 2020

Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly support the ratification of Great Britain’s departure and pave the way for Brexit two days later on 31 January. After the vote, the members join forces and sing Auld Lang Syne

AFP / Getty

The airline explains: “You must be flexible to relocate, since you can operate within Ryanair Holdings PLC from any European base, depending on operational requirements.”

Ryanair has dozens of bases in the European Union and often employs crews to work from airports in different countries.

British passport holders can travel and work anywhere in the EU until the end of 2020. But then they lose justice as the freedom of movement ends.

The wording of the advertisement shows that British citizens who do not have a second passport could not work after the end of the year, however deep their “passion for traveling and meeting new people” may be.

But a Ryanair spokesperson told The Independent: “We are currently demanding that UK cabin crew applicants have the unlimited right to live and work in the EU. However, we will review and update this requirement before the transition period ends on December 31, 2020. “

Non-British citizens with the right to stay can meet the requirement after the end of the year.

.