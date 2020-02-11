Ryan Rodriguez: offensive lineman from South Florida that Miami must land

Without a doubt, and it should not surprise anyone following the Miami Hurricanes, UM must win several quality offensive linemen for its 2021 recruiting class. One of these OL goals for canes is going to be Ryan Rodriguez from Columbus High School in Miami.

Rodriguez has become a popular name in recent weeks as the Hurricanes have started chasing him more intensely. Rodriguez was at Miami Junior Day in late January and was one of the best performers that day.

The Dade County product was the left tackle of a Columbus team that captured the Level 8A state championship in Florida State and paved the way for a powerful rush attack in attack with its huge blocking.

He is considered one of the strongest offensive linemen in South Florida, and although he played left tackle at Columbus, it has been reported to be projected as a center once at the university.

I think Rodriguez should be at the top of the list for OC Rhett Lashlee and OL coach Garin Justice. Miami has their tackle left for the future in real rookie Jalen Rivers, and they will be looking for their next center to take over once Corey Gaynor leaves Coral Gables, and I think Rodriguez may be that guy.

The Hurricanes have so far had an offensive lineman hired in the 2021 class, guard Laurence Seymore out of Miami Central. If you can keep Seymore engaged, then add Rodriguez to the center of play, the Canes will be well on their way to building their attack line for the future.